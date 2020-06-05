Dear Editor:
The cartoons by “Lisa” generally run from inane to opaque, but today’s (June 3) interpretation of the protests against the death of George Floyd achieved a new low.
In depicting the protests as nothing but riot and vandalism, the Lisa cartoon ignores the fact that the vast majority of marchers have been peaceful and orderly, even as police repel them with teargas and rubber bullets.
Running this cartoon on the same day its front page featured the very peaceful protest in Salida, The Mountain Mail showed shaky judgment and a sketchy relationship with fact.
Lelia Coveney,
Salida