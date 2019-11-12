‘Inquiry’ not same as impeachment
This week, the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of a Democratic majority will conduct an impeachment “inquiry” into whether or not President Donald Trump violated federal laws.
An inquiry is not to be confused with actual impeachment proceedings and a vote to impeach, which in this case may – or may not – take place.
The inquiry centers around a conversation President Trump had with the president of Ukraine when he asked that officials investigate the son of then Vice President Joe Biden for his involvement in a Ukrainian energy company.
What the inquiry supposedly is looking into is whether or not the administration was withholding military funds and a White House visit in exchange for an agreement to conduct the investigation.
Impeachment at a federal level is limited to someone who may have committed “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
A large number of Washington Democrats have been talking impeachment since President Trump was elected and assumed office. A number of Democrats believed the two-year investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election would result in charges being brought against the president.
When that did not happen, Democrats opposed to the Trump administration seized on the Ukrainian incident as an opportunity to investigate the president.
To date, hearings conducted by Democratic leadership related to the Ukrainian issue have been one-sided and anything but fair. Hearings were conducted in private and Republicans were not able to question witnesses and were not allowed to call witnesses to testify.
There’s no indication that Democratic leaders will conduct fair proceedings this week. For example, any witnesses Republicans might wish to call must be approved by leadership.
GOP officials have asked that the person who first reported the conversation between the two presidents be called as a witness, but that request was denied by the committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, as unnecessary and redundant.
This week’s inquiry will be conducted in public and is expected to be televised, at least in part.
Americans will be able to judge for themselves how proceedings are being handled, whether or not all questions are addressed and whether or not all those involved in the matter will be called to testify and answer questions from all congressional representatives regardless of political party.
In addition, citizens will see and decide for themselves whether or not due process is followed – that is, whether proceedings are fair and follow established judicial principles and standards.
Thanks, congrats
Two members of the Salida City Council, Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and Mike Bowers, participated in their final council meeting last week.
We have not always agreed with positions taken by Ms. Brown-Kovacic, but we thank her for first running for office and subsequently for her four years of service.
After being appointed to the council, Mr. Bowers was elected to two four-year terms. In six of those eight years of service, Mr. Bowers often found himself in the minority, as the “loyal opposition” to the council majority, sometimes taking contrary stands or pointing out issues or concerns.
Thank you, Mr. Bowers, for your dedicated service to the city.
Though the Nov. 5 election was not contested, congratulations to those taking office, to Mayor P.T. Wood, to council members Alisa Pappenfort, Jane Templeton, Mike Pollock and to Merrell Bergin, city treasurer.
— MJB