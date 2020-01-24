Dear Editor:
Congrats to Arlene Shovald and The Mountain Mail.
Winning the Jefferson P. Luginbuel Award from the Colorado American Legion is a great accomplishment for Arlene and The Mail. Arlene’s articles in The Mail on the veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League prove that this award was well deserved.
The American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 was honored to submit their nomination to the Colorado American Legion, and we are very proud of what Arlene and The Mail do for our veterans.
Joe Beakey, commander, and
men and women of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 of Salida