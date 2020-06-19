‘In times of darkness Chaffee Co. shines’
This past week, The Mail carried opinion columns by Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt and Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
Mr. Felt addressed the reopening of the county’s two school systems in Buena Vista and Salida later this summer. He noted that the two districts may not be operating in the same manner, that there likely will be differences in their approaches.
He said the coronavirus situation in the county is not likely to remain static through the 2020-21 school year, that conducting classes on site comes with a degree of risk, and the two districts will be “dynamic” in their operations.
We take the latter to mean the districts may start out with a specific plan but will be flexible in responding to changes in the community as well as within the school systems, depending on what happens through the year with regard to the virus.
Ms. Carlstrom pointed to a team including members of her office along with county and municipal leaders and administrators and stakeholders from economic development, schools, medical and behavioral health and emergency services who have been meeting to “coordinate and collaborate efforts” to reduce the virus’s impact in the county.
She said the public health system, locally and beyond, “has been put through incredible strain and uncharted demand.” Public health strategies work, she added, noting that “it takes all of us to make a difference.
“Because of the sacrifices made by everyone in our county, we have been successful in slowing the spread of the virus locally.”
Congratulations are in order, she said, adding, “While we are not out of the woods yet, life can continue as we adapt to our ‘new normal.’”
Ms. Carlstrom said some of the decisions made by the department and county were challenged, were met with frustration and at times anger, but the goal of the health department and officials has been and remains to reopen the county in the safest way possible.
Ms. Carlstrom cited the “outpouring of generosity” from financial to cloth mask donations to support for Columbine Manor, health care professionals and first responders, that this response has been “a testament to how special Chaffee County really is.
“We don’t know what the future holds in store for us, but one thing I do know is that in times of darkness, Chaffee County shines.”
In some ways, the virus is similar to what previous generations went through – for example, the Great Depression or World War II – in that literally everyone has been affected in some way. The disease has claimed some 100,000 victims in the U.S. and the death toll worldwide approaches 500,000.
The county is fortunate to have the leadership it has had in dealing with the virus, which goes back to all of those involved in responding to the crisis as well as the community response.
Masks a solution?
In a letter to the editor this week, Lee Dodge noted comparisons to other nations and cities where the virus has had a minimal impact.
While New York City with a population of 8.4 million has had 28,000 deaths, Hong Kong with a population of 7.5 million has had just four virus deaths. He noted other nations with virus death rates that are much, much lower, namely Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The difference? These entities all adopted or required the use of masks when in public.
Masks are uncomfortable, to say the least. But if their use lowers the spread of the virus significantly, is the discomfort not worth the trouble?
