Dear Editor:
As a full-time working 23-year-old and a brand new homeowner, I have to work every second to prove to people that I am not a basic millennial.
You can imagine my sadness when I turned on 92.3 at 5:15 p.m. to the radio commentator speaking so lowly of millennials. Saying we are the only hope to stopping the spread of the virus, yet shaming millennials by saying “they ruin everything” and how “they do such dumb millennial things.” I think the wording could have been different and more positive.
As a hard-working “millennial,” it is already hard enough for people to take me seriously just because of the year I was born. Stop grouping people together. All people need to help with the virus outbreak, don’t pin it just on us.
We are a very easily inspired age group, yet no one seems to take advantage of that. Maybe speak on that matter next time.
Riley Sich,
Poncha Springs