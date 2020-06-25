Dear Editor:
By now we should know that President Donald J. Trump stands up for American individualism.
On Memorial Day the president and his staff laid a wreath, and he did not wear a mask despite others in his party who did wear a mask. Trump is not going to let his White House medical advisers such as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx dictate what he will wear. This is true individualism to stand up against authority, but conformist Joe Biden wore a mask when he laid a wreath on Memorial Day.
As the virus topped 100,000 in deaths, Trump had a little war with Twitter as they want to fact check his statements to see if they are factual. Trump said mailing out ballots will lead to fraud, even though he has used mail-in ballots. This could be true as there would be millions of presidential ballots mailed and if just one were stolen, that would make his statement true.
Of course, some voters want to practice social distancing, which is old-fashioned, or they cannot get to a polling place as they do not have transportation.
President Trump looks so healthy and robust these days; could it be that taking hydroxychloroquine and using Lysol on his skin has made him healthier? Even though doctors said this is unhealthy medicine or could lead to a heart attack?
Our brave president again put his life on the line for the American people.
Some people say “The Donald” is a coward. I dispute that. A majority of world scientists and the nations of Europe believe in global warming, but Trump says it is a hoax like the virus was.
He stands up for his beliefs, as he was when he attacked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a small boat. She was trying to warn the world about global warming and spoke to large crowds in America and Europe. She was also nominated for a Nobel Prize, not bad for a 16-year-old.
Did the White House know about the virus in January or February of this year, and where did it come from? Here is the answer:
In The Week magazine, May 29, 2020, issue, page 6, Eric Trump told Fox News Sunday “that Democrats had invented the pandemic to ruin the economy and his dad’s rallies and that after Election Day, the coronavirus will ‘magically’ all of a sudden go away and disappear.”
Anybody still believe in the Tooth Fairy or Santa?
David Hester,
Buena Vista