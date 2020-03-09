Dear Editor:
As a longtime property owner in Chalk Creek Canyon, I do my best to keep up with the news out of Salida, reading The Mountain Mail and checking various websites, including a site managed by News Director Danny “Dan R” Ridenour at “Hippie Radio 97.5,” KWUZ-FM in Poncha Springs.
On March 6, your newspaper reprinted an article from the Cañon City Daily Record that reported on a judge’s ruling in a murder case coming out of Cotopaxi that I’ve been following (“Judge finds probable cause [in] murder case”). As I read the article, I thought, “Wait a minute. I’ve read this before.” I don’t read the Cañon City Daily Record, so where did I see it?
Then I remembered the KWUZ website. I checked, and they had posted a story on March 4, listing “Dan R” as the author (heartoftherockiesradio.com/new-charge-filed-against-cotopaxi-man-in-murder-case/). The Cañon City paper originally published its article one day earlier, on March 3. KWUZ’s posting was far shorter, but almost every word of it came from the original newspaper article.
For example, here is how KWUZ’s posting began: “The case involving a Cotopaxi man who allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Jonathon Kern in 2018 is moving forward after the defendant’s second preliminary hearing yesterday. Judge Ramsey Lama found probable cause to pursue the recently filed charge of first-degree murder against 63-year-old Earl ‘Scott’ Watkins.”
And here’s how the original newspaper article began: “The case involving a man who allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Jonathon Kern in 2018 is moving forward after the defendant’s second preliminary hearing. Judge Ramsey Lama found probable cause Tuesday to pursue the recently-filed charge of first-degree murder against Earl ‘Scott’ Watkins, 63.”
Unfortunately, KWUZ did not cite the source for this story, never mind copying portions of it verbatim.
We often hear how newspapers have struggled since the advent of the internet, with advertisers turning to Google and Facebook, and the public turning to websites and social media to get their news.
In that context, I say this: Newspaper journalists do the hard work of reporting the news, and they deserve our thanks and our respect. At a minimum, they deserve to be credited for their work. Plagiarism has no place in journalism.
If KWUZ wants to report the news, then I suggest they hire journalists who can get write their own stories. If that is too much to ask, then the station must state clearly the source of the stories they broadcast on air and post on their website.
Bill DeJong,
Alpine and Sudbury, Massachusetts