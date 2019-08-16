Dear Editor:
I would like to express my thanks to the many people who helped in the first Salida School District Road-e-o/training day on Aug. 12.
The first, biggest thank you is to the Colorado Department of Transportation for letting us use their yard and facilities to hold the training.
Tyler and Adrian, you two are the best. Thank you for helping me set up the course; working with you two always has a laugh involved.
A thank you goes out to Tim Mickey from McCandless Truck Center in Aurora for sponsoring the event with some T-shirts for the drivers.
A special thank you to all the “judges” who came out to sit in the hot sun and share a laugh also: Sheriff John Spezze; Susan Miller and Fred Stewart from the Colorado Department of Education transportation office; Chris Collins from A-1 Auto; Tim Mickey from McCandless Truck Center; Larry Eggleston, transportation director from Cotopaxi; Joyce LaCome, transportation manager, Leadville; and Sherry Koch, Salida school bus sub-driver.
I would also like a thank you to go out to the Salida Police Department and the Salida Fire Department for all the training and helpful insights.
Another special thank you to Gwen from Central Colorado Title & Escrow and Ben Scanga from Scanga Meat Co.
One last thanks to all the drivers from Salida, Leadville, Gunnison and Cotopaxi.
It was a fun day in the sun, and we’re looking toward making this an annual event, maybe making the course a little tougher.
Evalyn Parks, transportation director,
Salida School District R-32-J