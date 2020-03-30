Dear Editor:
At Donald Trump’s news briefing today, he talked about requests for more ventilators from the governor of New York. The governor of New York needs 26,000 more ventilators.
Today Trump made a statement that “it’s a two-way street; they have to treat us well too.” I thought he was the president of all of the United States of America. Is he only president of part of the United States? Is he the president of only the states that treat him well?
Colorado didn’t treat him so well in the election. Where will Colorado be on Trump’s list when we need thousands of ventilators?
David Maier,
Poncha Springs