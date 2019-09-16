Dear Editor:
I just finished a rough draft of my next letter, but reading the Sept. 5 Mountain Mail letters to the editor column, quickly realized there’s no rush to send kudos to Natural Grocers – I’ve got plenty of time for that and need to respond now to “Responds to Linda Taylor Letter,” for which I have time right now.
Often, above the letters to the editor column, there appears a larger title, “Opinion.”
Also often at the bottom of that page is an encouragement to readers to send in their opinions, expressing their right to free speech.
That’s the whole purpose of an opinion page, which apparently the responding letter-writer doesn’t understand (yet proceeds to use nearly 200 words expressing various opinions, stating, “I believe this dualistic attitude is one of the reasons our world is in the mess it is.” Then ends with a request for Linda Taylor to “please save us from more of your perfect opinions.”) Isn’t that a bit hypocritical, divisive and exclusionary?
Fact is, last time I checked, this universe in which we live is a dualistic universe: up/down, top/bottom, left/right, true/false, good/evil, etc., and an opinion column provides opportunity for open minds to go deeper, to consider more options, even perhaps bring to light more harmony.
Personally, I appreciated and enjoyed the way Linda Taylor constructed her Aug. 28 letter, managing to squeeze in several of her opinions of letters about different topics, incorporating humor along the way, even mentioning subjects she may cover in the future, then bringing her hungry cats into the humor. It was so creative I cut it out and saved it.
I consider myself a fairly “reflective citizen,” to use the responder’s term, and I definitely have time for such creative, serious, yet humorous thinking. Linda’s writing is that of a person capable of comprehensive thinking and feeling. I look forward to her next letter and the ones after that.
Then, oh gee, here’s another letter to respond to: The Sept. 9 letter headlined “I have got time for others,” has to be, in the 15 years I’ve read The Mountain Mail, the most arrogant, condescending, humorless, insulting and even misogynistically tinged letter I’ve ever read, and even stoops to name-calling.
For a person claiming “years of psychiatric training,” the lack of recognition of written humor and playfulness is remarkable and brings to mind several questions.
No one needs to be an “acupuncturist, pharmacist or teacher” to be knowledgeable in those areas. Often the smartest people have no college degrees.
Perhaps if the writer has a “degree of understanding and compassion” as he claims, a public apology might be appropriate. He might even seek to learn the actual life experience, training and skilled, professional experience of the person he has judged so harshly and erroneously.
Don’t forget, some high school dropouts are smarter and wiser than some college graduates with a string of degrees after their name.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard