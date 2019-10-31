Dear Editor:
Please vote yes on 5A. I grew up in Buena Vista and have lived in Salida off and on for 20 years, have two high schoolers and am invested in Salida’s long-term interests. Colorado Mountain College annexation is an opportunity we should not pass up.
Let’s start with the obvious beneficiaries: For college-bound high schoolers, annexing CMC means more access to college classes, classes that are free while they are in high school and can transfer to most colleges.
The majority of our current options are online classes, which is a challenging format. The presence of a face-to-face teacher really improves young students’ ability to be successful at these college classes. High school graduates will be able to take more classes locally too, at far lower costs than CU, and then transfer those credits in. CMC and 5A will bring those opportunities to our town.
Next, CMC will have perhaps the most benefit to young people who are not college bound because CMC promises to offer trades training that is customized to what Salida needs. We have seen that promise realized in other CMC districts. Having CMC annex Salida means that the trades Salida needs will be taught to Salida high school students and graduates.
Statistics show that we lose our young people because all their opportunities are outside of the county. CMC is one facet of a solution to this. It gives our youth viable options to stay in our community.
Finally, businesses who need skilled employees benefit because these tradespeople will be more available – they will already be living here, making plans to stay. Business owners and we who use their services know this employee pinch. Have you ever waited two weeks, two months or just given up waiting for a tradesperson?
People who are already invested in Salida will be able to train for and apply to these positions. 5A offers a solution to this issue.
I understand that as an average homeowner in town, I’ll be asked to pay $100/year (a quarter a day) to support this. Salida School District and Colorado Mountain College are asking for a very small investment in Salida’s future and one that will definitely be repaid many times over in benefits to the community. Please join me in voting yes on 5A.
Lara Wheeler,
Salida