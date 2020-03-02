Dear Editor:
About the only good thing I can think of to say about the Mehos apartment building is that it provided housing, such as it was, for people who couldn’t afford to live anywhere else.
While I am relieved that there is a plan to tear it down, I am concerned about what will take its place. Since we still need the low-cost housing it provided, I am wondering if somehow the town of Salida and the Chaffee County Housing Trust could coordinate and build a decent affordable rental property for workforce housing. Maybe there could even be public contributions to the Housing Trust for this specific project.
I’m sure there are lots of ideas floating around out there for what to do with this property, and this is my contribution to the mix.
Frances Black,
Salida