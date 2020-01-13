Dear Editor:
On Jan. 9, The Mountain Mail published a guest opinion by Star Parker entitled “President’s timely move against evil.”
Parker asserts the “muted” reaction of Democrats to the assassination of Iranian general Soleimani differentiates Republicans from Democrats: “One part of America believes there is good and evil, and one part doesn’t.”
The assassinated Iranian general was undoubtedly evil. The attack was nevertheless a devastating strategic blunder.
Parker quotes Ronald Reagan: “There is sin and evil in the world, and we are enjoined by Scripture and the Lord Jesus to oppose it with all our might.”
Parker’s inference that religion is necessary to distinguish good from evil is ridiculous. I’m a Democrat who can differentiate good from evil even though I’m not religious.
By supporting Trump, the Republican Party has forever relinquished any claim to morality. Trump has spewed more than 16,000 lies in the less than three years he’s been in office. Lying is evil by any standard of morality.
Parker’s assertion that the Democrats’ response to the assassination was “muted” is equally absurd. Nearly all Democrats have stipulated Soleimani was evil but recognize the predictable consequences of Trump’s decision.
Trump appears to be incapable of strategic thinking. What are the likely consequences for us following Trump’s impulsive action to assassinate Soleimani?
In Iran, in recent months there have been public demonstrations against the current Islamic rulers. After the attack, the Iranians are united in their hatred of America.
In Iraq, prior to Trump’s action, there were demonstrations against the influence of Iran in Iraqi politics. Now, the Iraqis are united against us and the Iraqi parliament has voted to kick us out of their country. Our military was in Iraq to combat ISIS.
This follows Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds. While this treachery made Putin happy, the likely outcome is a resurgence of ISIS.
Why should we care about what happens in countries far distant from our shores? Please recall the date of Sept. 11, 2001. That is when Islamic terrorists slaughtered nearly 3,000 innocent Americans.
The most important responsibility of our president is to keep us safe. Assassinating the Iranian general and abandoning the Kurds who defeated the ISIS “caliphate” makes us far less safe. Sadly, I doubt Republicans will remember that when voting for president later this year.
One hundred years ago, American journalist H. L. Mencken predicted we’d ultimately face this situation:
“But when a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental – men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand.
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Frank Waxman,
Salida