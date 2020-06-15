Dear Editor:
I work for our local Department of Human Services and would like to take time to thank the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation connects individuals, families and businesses with people and nonprofits committed to doing good in our county. This fund was set up to help people get through financially tough times during local disasters such as the Decker Fire and COVID-19. The foundation partnered with Chaffee County DHS to help with the application process.
Through the application process I have seen so many families and individuals that have benefited from this fund. With COVID-19 so many people were unable to work and had no idea how they were going to make ends meet. The foundation made it possible to help these people get help paying their rent, mortgage and bills.
To date, the Chaffee County Community Foundation has awarded $180,000 to more than 220 local households and 13 nonprofits. These numbers are incredible. Chaffee County residents and businesses that have donated money to help people in need – thank you! I am lucky I get to see the people that it helps. These people are so very grateful. Thank you.
If you want to learn more about this program, you can go to chaffeecommunity.org.
Mandy Jackson,
Salida