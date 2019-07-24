Dear Editor:
A war of secrecy is being waged in Salida. Using all means, our mayor/council/administrator/attorney/clerk are illegally preventing citizens from obtaining information by denying the information exists or demanding exorbitant fees. Their goal is to dodge confronting truth.
The city may have conscripted the tools needed to smother citizen information-gathering, but they cannot prevent Salidans from observing the obvious behaviors of our local government.
In the 2017 election local whiskey manufacturer P.T. Wood wooed the public with stories of majoring in powder days and kegging as a collegiate. When he took over Salida city government in November 2017, he promised a new era of open and transparent government. He delivered the opposite.
To remove checks-and-balances in city government, you need six things: mayor, council majority, city attorney, city administrator, city clerk and city treasurer. You also need an apathetic public. With a council majority firmly in hand, Wood immediately focused on securing his own city attorney and city administrator.
Without a legal or public process, he hired a compliant “interim” city attorney from the Front Range to rubber-stamp the mayor’s dealings and generally provide cover. Since he lived in Denver, the new attorney has no relationship with or accountability to Salidans. He was promoted to permanent city attorney without any public request for other candidates and is currently a weaponized instrument of the mayor/council majority.
The city administrator was a bigger problem. The administrator P.T. inherited had the nerve to call out and document when the mayor/council overstepped or misled the public. This could not be tolerated, and the mayor abruptly fired him for being younger than most presidential hopefuls.
The mayor needed someone with flexible morals and a keen interest in servicing the agenda of the mayor and his puppet council. Enter Drew Nelson. After 10 years as city manager of Winter Park he was certainly qualified on paper. Even better, his recent arrest for domestic violence meant he was unlikely to get a comparable job elsewhere. If hired, he would have to play ball.
Nelson quickly shoveled aside inconvenient city employees and started to execute the grand plan of the mayor/council majority to develop our town densely and quickly. So much for maintaining “small-town character.”
Mayor Wood was counting on his personal charm to win over Salidans to this hire. Imagine his surprise when it blew up like an unregulated still. Wood reverted to telling supporters “trust me,” with a wink and a nod. This charm offensive also failed.
The council weathered the Drew Nelson storm by folding their arms and refusing to listen to Salidans. Anyone who objected to the Drew Nelson hire was battered by either an elected official or a member of their goon squad. Many of those objecting to Nelson finally gave up but remain resentful that elected officials trampled over the brave voices of DV survivors.
These conclusions are obvious to anyone who reviews the facts and connects the dots.
Next up: the saga of the clerk and treasurer.
Vince Phillips,
Salida