Dear Editor:
While we may differ in how to solve critical problems, Democrats share many values.
We believe in science. The greenhouse effect is undeniable and global warming is inevitable until we control greenhouse gas emissions.
We believe access to health care is a fundamental human right.
We believe women have the right make their own reproductive health decisions, not have them made by politicians.
We believe our borders must be secure, but those who seek asylum in our country deserve to be treated humanely.
We believe in the Establishment Clause of our Constitution’s First Amendment. While all are free to practice whatever beliefs make them happy, nobody has the right to impose their religious beliefs on the rest of us.
We believe Trump is a national disaster and a disgrace to our nation’s values. Trump has destroyed the glorious concept of “American exceptionalism.”
The facts are not contested. Trump abused presidential power and jeopardized our national security for his personal political aim to once again cheat in the upcoming election. As was the case in 2016, when he was installed in office by Putin/Russia. Our elections must be decided by Americans, not Russians.
Which brings us to the Democratic presidential primary. There are two major candidates who, if nominated, would virtually guarantee Trump’s re-election: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Sanders is unelectable as a self-proclaimed socialist. While more than 90 percent of folks would consider voting for a woman, an African-American, a Jew or a Catholic, only 47 percent would even consider voting for a socialist (news.gallup.com/poll/254120/less-half-vote-socialist-president.aspx). A Sanders candidacy is doomed from the start.
Moreover, Sanders is an unabashed advocate for Medicare-for-All. While this might be a reasonable approach if we were designing a program from scratch, more than 150 million Americans receive their health insurance from their employer. Potential merits notwithstanding, it would be ridiculously easy to demonize Medicare-for-All. Negative ads write themselves: “Bernie will take away your health care.”
Never mind that it is actually Republicans who want to take away access to health care by repealing Obamacare. But, for some, lying is a tactic, not a sin.
Elizabeth Warren also advocates Medicare-for-All and that alone would doom her candidacy for reasons stated above. Warren further destroyed her electoral viability by claiming American Indian heritage. To buttress her claim, she presented results of genetic testing revealing about 1/1,000 Indian heritage. My cat has more American Indian heritage.
Why does her false claim matter? One has to understand that Trump achieved the presidency by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by miniscule margins. Many, especially in rural parts of these states, whose jobs have been lost to globalization and automation, resent what they perceive as government handouts to undeserving minorities. Again, the ads write themselves: “Warren’s success is due to her false claim of American Indian heritage.”
Another four years of Trump would likely destroy the essential fabric of our democratic republic. In the upcoming primary, please vote for a Democrat who can win.
Frank Waxman,
Salida