Dear Editor:
Congratulations to the patrons of the Chaffee County Public Shooting Complex for the positive response to the April 2018 Mountain Mail article asking handgunners to purchase bowling pins as targets.
The enthusiasm generated by that article created a fund that provided a year’s supply of targets. Currently, the fund is exhausted, and contributors seem to have lost the desire to pay for any more pins.
However, the program remains popular with the public. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wishes to continue the venue but cannot do so without user participation.
Pistoleers are encouraged to donate to the program using envelopes located on the practical pistol range. Please give generously – bowling pins are not cheap.
Bill Newcom,
Salida