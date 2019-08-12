Dear Editor:
I would like to give a shout out and thank you to Judith E. Hicks’ letter on Aug. 7 about “The answer to drug prices is natural.”
As a licensed acupuncturist in Salida, I know well the issues and reasons that patients have been turning to alternative medicines. Acupuncture is a time-tested (of over 3,000 years) healing modality, which is utilized by 60 percent of the world.
It has only been legalized in American since 1972, but there has been a lot of groundwork laid in these past 32 years in studies on its effectiveness in healing the body. In fact, the World Health Organization recognizes that acupuncture helps over 100 known “diseases.”
Moreover, the American Medical Association (AMA) now lists acupuncture as one of the leading alternative medicines to help combat the opioid crisis because it uses the body’s natural systems and chemicals to combat pain – all without the use of external influencers (aka drugs).
I know I am proud to be a part of the health community and that I can do my part, alongside the medical practitioners of Chaffee County, to help patients with their health concerns, whatever those may be.
So, again, thank you for writing about alternative medicines in The Mountain Mail. Your practitioners appreciate it.
Lindsey Cowherd,
Salida