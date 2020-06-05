Dear Editor:
Hello, Salida School District families.
I want to send out my heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all of your love and commitment I was able to observe during our school’s COVID-19 shutdown. Your dedication to your children was so palpable.
Thank you for letting me into your homes (via screens), and thank you for the gift of seeing the beauty in which you love your children.
I witnessed private jokes, a gentle hand on a shoulder pleading for attention, so much laughter and a few tears.
Being together in person is where it’s at. Yet knowing your children, and better knowing you, is a gift and ongoing lesson I will value my entire lifetime.
Stacy Follet, speech and language pathologist,
Salida