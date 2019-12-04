Dear Editor:
“Throw him out. Take his coat first. Its 10 degrees outside. Tell him we’ll send it in a few weeks.” Amazing Grace, I guess, for Donald Trump, who carried the Christian vote by quite a margin. The “coat” incident was part of his job interview. He’s been quoted as saying it during a campaign rally in 2016.
Law making is political. Its investigation and enforcement are political too, as evidenced by the fact that we vote for district attorneys, sheriffs, prosecutors and judges. Now all we need to do is discuss whether allowing someone with none of America’s ethics to run the place is appropriate.
The Ukraine power abuse is unnecessary for impeachment. The “coat” incident displays unfitness for duty all on its own. Hate is a high crime and soliciting a physical assault is more than a misdemeanor.
Pete Makris Jr.,
Salida