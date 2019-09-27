Longfellow selected as ‘best in the state’
Over the past several years, Salida School District R-32-J has been recognized for its schools’ and students’ academic achievements.
Typically, the recognition has resulted from student test scores as compared to other districts across the state. At the same time, the awards have come almost regularly, becoming – dare we say – almost expected of the district and its schools.
What sets apart Longfellow Elementary’s winning the Succeeds Prize for transformational impact is that the school was compared to other top-performing Colorado elementary schools.
Succeeds members reviewed academic and demographic data and selected semifinalist schools who were asked to respond to a seven-question survey, including asking what is a school’s vision for success, how it’s preparing students for a changing world, unique ideas that other schools could learn and benefit from, biggest transformations in recent years and enrichment/safe places to learn/student and family health services.
Elementary schools were asked their approaches to student foundations for critical skills like determination, communication, early literacy and math.
Longfellow’s responses noted a commitment to mindfulness, meeting needs of students and community, a focus on developing growth mind-sets and deeper self-awareness, creating and sustaining meaningful relationships with others, creating a culture of love and positivity and winning the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award the last seven years.
Responses were reviewed and three finalists selected, which then led the Succeeds team to take an in-depth look at Longfellow in comparison to the two other finalists, Aurora Quest K-8 and Manassa Elementary School.
This included on-site visits to observe classroom activity and meeting with students, parents, teachers and administrators.
In addition, finalists were compared to program characteristics noting impact on student learning; gains in test scores; innovative approaches to school and program design; and ideas that can be replicated and scaled to other schools.
Other characteristics included creating a culture of challenges and rewards; taking risks, failing and then refining approaches; growing the whole child; and fostering a love of learning, acquiring diverse skills and encouraging well-rounded interests.
Colorado Succeeds is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders from across the state. It is not affiliated with any state government educational agency. Rather it brings together business leaders whose goal is to ensure that students are educated to their greatest potential and are prepared for their futures.
In accepting the award, Chuck McKenna, Longfellow principal, said the award “affirms what an amazing group of people we have at the school and in the community that can take care of our kids and help them be the best they can be.”
David Blackburn, R-32-J superintendent, said the award means the trust the community has in the district “has been well invested, that the school board’s vision of an educational community can be realized by loving one kid at a time.
“Longfellow has proven it,” he said, “by being named the best in the state.”
The best in the state! Indeed!
Congratulations to all involved, to the district, board, Longfellow staff, to parents and students.
Take in ‘Heritage’
It’s Salida Heritage Days weekend with a number of participatory events for all ages. Check out the complete schedule on page 6 and in Wednesday’s Mountain Guide and jump into the activities.
— MJB