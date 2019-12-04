Dear Editor:
Addressing the illegitimate vote approving 5A, annexation into the Colorado Mountain College district:
In a Nov. 7 Mountain Mail ad, the “Friends of Salida Schools” (fronting the Salida school board) offered a “Thank you, Salida, for those who supported.” They extended this thanks to “those who asked questions.”
Fine – except no one answered “those who asked questions.” The school board declared the 5A election exempt from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which required the ballot language to start with “SHALL TAXES BE INCREASED … ?” in capital letters.
I requested the school district provide a legal opinion supporting why the CMC ballot exemption from TABOR. They refused. I consulted Douglas Bruce, author of TABOR, and quoted him saying the actions of the Salida school board were “illegal.” Still no reply. Instead there was ballot language not mentioning the tax, and no blue book defining what we were voting on. A disinformation campaign, characterized by almost complete lack of information.
The one attempted explanation appeared in a Oct. 15 Mountain Mail letter signed “Margaret Dean for Friends of Salida Schools”: “Regrettably, the ballot language does obscure the tax increase required of us to join the CMC district. That language was employed to avoid confusion among those voters who will not realize property tax increases.” Where was the effort to avoid confusion among those voters who would “realize property tax increases”?
This letter acknowledges the philosophy driving pro-5A: Elections are a formality. Voters, not smart enough to think for themselves, must be manipulated into voting for the proper outcome. Who defines this proper outcome? Why, CMC, Salida school board, Friends of Salida Schools, and Salida City Council, of course!
The Friends of Salida Schools ad signs off with “Time to move forward.” They want us to forget about their dishonesty. Assuming no legal action blocks this election outcome for violating TABOR, what would a “move forward” actually look like?
Pro-5A forces promised 5A money would be reserved five years for Salida. This appeared in Friends of Salida Schools mailers and The Mountain Mail, and swayed some “yes” votes.
Yet none of the self-congratulatory interviews after the election mention this promise. I failed to find an official document to support this claim. Is this because the only official document is the ballot language itself? Is there a written contract with terms for handling the almost $6 million to be collected in Salida over the next five years, or an escrow account whose contents can be tracked by concerned citizens?
Is it instead possible our money will be diverted to CMC’s unfunded pension liabilities? Unfunded liabilities listed in CMC financial statements, now partially owed by us, but never disclosed by our school board?
I condemn the actions of the Salida school board for doing their best imitation of our Salida City Council. Is this the example you wish to set for children: It is acceptable to obscure, cheat, lie and dodge questions – as long as you get your way?
Vince Phillips,
Salida