Freight once again on Tennessee Pass?
Could freight trains be running once again on Upper Arkansas Valley rails?
It’s possible if the Colorado Pacific Railroad is successful in its bid to purchase the Tennessee Pass Line from the Union Pacific.
The last freight trains running through the valley from Parkdale to Dotsero just east of Glenwood Springs date back to 1997. Since then the tracks have remained in place but unused.
This could change if Stefan Soloviev is successful in his bid to purchase the line. One of the largest land owners in the U.S., Mr. Soloviev owns the 122-mile Towner Line running from the Kansas-Colorado border to Pueblo.
According to an attorney, Mr. Soloviev is interested in purchasing the line, offering $10 million for the 170 miles of track, because it would provide a more direct route to the West Coast and ultimately Pacific markets for western Kansas and eastern Colorado farmers.
Farmers, the attorney said, would get better prices if they could ship their products using the shortest railroad route west, instead of having to send wheat and milo to the Texas Gulf Coast, as they now do.
“This is part of a continuing effort to open up eastern Colorado farm ground to West Coast and Pacific export markets for wheat and milo,” attorney William Osborn said.
The UP has been notoriously difficult to deal with in past years, not wanting to part with any portion of track through the valley.
However, it should be noted that the Rock & Rail Railroad operates on track from Parkdale through Cañon City to Pueblo and the Royal Gorge Route runs a short excursion train from Cañon City to Parkdale.
This is on UP property, so there are instances where the railroad has made arrangements with other operators to use its track.
At the same time, the UP has not outright dismissed the possibility. A UP spokesperson said the railroad is potentially interested in the offer.
“Union Pacific has received offers and (we) are open to considering a deal that is mutually beneficial,” Kristen South said. “We believe there could be business opportunities for the Tennessee Pass in the future.”
The UP statement is at least somewhat encouraging, indicating that railroad officials are considering the possibility.
Through the years, proposals for public transportation – namely tourist trains – have come up, the most recent in 2016, suggesting a 110-mile route between Salida and Eagle. But these possibilities have gone nowhere.
Mr. Soloviev’s proposal appears to have drawn some interest from the UP. Stay tuned.
VFW congratulations
With “What Makes America Great” the theme this year, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Angel of Shavano Post 3820 recently announced winners of middle and high school contests.
Salida Middle School eighth-grader Ali Bradford won the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen contest.
“Through all the issues, the persistent and unrelenting people of America stay together,” Ms. Bradford wrote. “We’re woven together like a blanket of diversity with many cultures and ethnicities, yet independent and free.”
Cotopaxi High School senior Savannah Serfoss, VFW Voice of Democracy winner, said in her entry this country should not be judged by mistakes alone but that “America’s greatness is defined by what she was, what she is and what she will be.”
Congratulations on the winning entries and best wishes to both at district competitions.
— MJB