Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I grew up loving science fiction.
As a kid in Brooklyn in the 1950s, I bought the latest comics at the neighborhood candy store and went to the Avalon theater on Kings Highway to see movies like “The Blob.”
Out of that classic era of sci-fi pop culture, a cliché was born. A durable one, still in current usage today, regarding humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrials. The first thing the first alien says on meeting its first human:
“Take me to your leader.”
In 2019, who on Earth would that be?
Who would you choose to represent the human race to an extraterrestrial civilization? The “leader” of 7.7 billion human beings? One person only.
Your first thought would probably be a political leader. Logically, the person who heads the most powerful nation on Earth. Which would be … him.
Love him or loathe him, the president of the United States commands the most lethal military on Earth and presides over the world’s biggest national economy. (Given China’s ascendance, though, Xi Jinping could make a case, too. In fact, if the U.N. was voting, Xi would likely be an easy winner, given the number of countries Trump has offended.)
But should raw power – military might and economic muscle – be the only criteria for selecting humanity’s representative? Aren’t we humans defined by more than just our physical and material traits?
What about our intellect?
Why couldn’t the “leader” be the smartest person on Earth? Our greatest scientist, a Nobel laureate, or some high-tech whiz whose brain has changed the world. Being a good communicator wouldn’t hurt – a Carl Sagan type.
What about our emotional and creative lives?
Maybe the human race should be represented by our greatest artist. A musician, actor, writer, poet. Or our best mass media communicator, the most empathetic, emotive personality on the planet – Oprah!
Human beings also have spiritual lives.
Is there a consensus religious leader on Earth? For sheer number of followers, it’s the pope, but those damned pedophile priests … In truth, all organized religions carry a moral taint. Maybe there’s some shaman in Siberia who’s the most spiritually realized person on the planet, but we don’t know it because he’s not on Facebook.
And one other trait that defines our species: our outsized human egos.
Specifically, an obsession with ego that drives our runaway media culture and the lunacy of celebrity worship. Is our “leader” simply the world’s most famous person? The single most mentioned name, recognized face and bloated ego on a planet of 7.7 billion people … Damn.
Maybe it’s like the Borg said: “Resistance is futile.”
Donald Trump negotiating with the aliens about humanity’s fate, one-on-one? What could possibly go wrong? I see trillions flowing into the family coffers … Trump Tower Alpha Centauri … Ivanka as our ambassador to the Galaxy, decked out like Princess Leia.
I think there was something in that candy I just ate.
Marty Rush,
Salida