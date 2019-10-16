Dear Editor:
In researching the Colorado Mountain College annexation, several items became apparent.
The ballot language citizens will review during voting doesn’t give you the entire picture. Not everyone will research this annexation or go to meetings, but everyone will read the ballot language.
All residential/commercial property taxes will increase, which is not mentioned on the ballot. Retailers will likely increase prices to consumers. As property assessments increase over time, so will your taxes. Those on fixed incomes will be forced to absorb this. What was the downside to disclosing the tax increase on the ballot?
They also aren’t telling you that if 5A passes, in a future election, CMC will want you to vote for a $25 million-plus bond issue to build a Salida campus for CMC and R-32-J administration and two academies – even though CMC just abandoned their building in BV.
We already have a shortage of affordable housing. This tax will make Salida more high-priced for families and may impact the number of students in our school district.
The absence of ballot tax language was apparently preplanned. The ballot language was approved, followed by an interview with the CMC CEO justifying no mention of the tax – all before anyone complained. This was pre-emptive damage control, which proves they knew it would be controversial. I believe many voters will open their ballot, trust the language and not realize a yes vote on 5A will increase their taxes.
On the CMC website it states: Colorado’s public four-year institutions … will honor the full transfer of an associate of arts (AA) degree earned at CMC and completing the State Guaranteed General Education Courses. If you do not complete the degree requirements, classes most likely will only transfer as elective credit, not major credit.
Our school board divined overwhelming support for annexation from their survey: Only 5.1 percent of all the households surveyed said they would definitely vote yes, 4.6 percent said they would definitely vote no; 85.3 percent did not return the survey; and results were compiled by school district employees. Transparency?
If you intend to vote yes on 5A, logically you should also plan to vote for the future bond issue. Be aware, without a campus in Salida, they likely will not spend the $1.096 million-plus per year that 5A will yield in Salida. The future bond has an even larger property tax increase, and Salida will become even more expensive for everyone.
The CMC guest opinion (Mountain Mail, Oct. 7), states they already provide free courses to Salida High School students. On the CMC website, they state local school districts will be responsible for paying the tuition. Which is it?
The 2017-2018 CMC budget states 68 percent of revenue comes from property taxes, 11 percent from state taxes and 19 percent from tuition and fees. CMC is not comparatively inexpensive for students because they are efficient but because almost 80 percent of the CMC budget is a subsidy from taxpayers.
Be informed before you vote.
Rod Farney,
Salida