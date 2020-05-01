Dear Editor:
The applications submitted by Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) for vacation of East Crestone and rezoning the collective land to R2 should be null and void: cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/3.16.20-Packet.pdf.
The applications were signed only by CHT executive director on Feb. 6 as applicant/agent. The applications were submitted to the city by CHT just before the March 4 community meeting. The city of Salida was handwritten in as co-applicant on the applications sometime after submission by CHT. The owner signature block was left unsigned.
CHT is not the owner of the land, therefore should not be able to request vacation or rezoning of land. The land is owned by the citizens of Salida. CHT is a nonprofit corporation with over $1.5 million in assets in 2018 (obtained from 2018 tax form 990). City council is overstepping their boundaries by sole-sourcing affordable housing development to CHT.
The applications cherry pick sections from the 2013 city comprehensive plan as the reason for vacating and rezoning; however, the plan clearly states, “The city of Salida does not directly provide affordable housing for the community.” How much more direct can you get than donating citizen-owned land, city services and city labor?
H-II.1 – Promote new development projects that contain a variety of housing, including affordable units.
Action H-II.1.a – Any residential development at the Vandaveer Ranch should include a significant affordable housing component.
Action H-II.1.b – Consider adoption of an inclusionary zoning ordinance.
Action H-II.1.c – Seek changes to the Land Use Code to ensure that affordable housing is interspersed throughout the city, maintaining diversity in existing neighborhoods.
The comprehensive plan does not recommend vacating a busy street and donating city assets, services and labor for affordable housing.
The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for May 26 to review these applications should be canceled due to the invalid submission of applications by CHT or at the very least postponed due to the state order requiring group gatherings be less than 10 people.
Rezoning and vacating of land requires a major impact review by the city council. If indeed the city continues to review these invalid applications, the city council should recuse themselves due to conflict of interest based on their lack of impartiality (non-signatory co-applicant) and conspiracy of personal agendas.
We live in a democratic society. The council cannot be the judge, jury and executioner for these applications. Where are the checks and balances in this process if city council can give away city land and services without due process?
Michelle Parmeter,
Salida