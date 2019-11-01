Decker Fire thanks
Officially, the Decker Fire is not yet “out.”
According to recent updates, larger fuels may still retain heat, though whether a fire could still flare up through a couple of feet of snow covering the northern Sangre de Cristos is hard to imagine.
With some 18 inches of snow cover in the valley and temperatures dipping to zero, for most folks, the fire is quickly becoming a distant memory, though certainly not for those who had property destroyed or damaged.
That more property was not lost is a tribute to the professionals who fought the fire during the past eight weeks.
While some will argue that the fire should have been attacked more aggressively earlier, this was not a decision made by the various team leaders.
The teams and their crew members did their jobs, sometimes at considerable risk, in difficult circumstances and around the clock, protecting lives and limiting property damage.
Also of note were efforts to keep the community informed at various stages of the fire and to address and answer residents’ questions.
As the fire burned, public information teams made daily rounds to high-traffic locations to update maps and distribute up-to-date information. In addition, PIOs were accessible to news reporters and editors, willing to answer questions and meeting specific requests.
Especially noteworthy were the efforts of incident team commanders, in particular, Mark Giacoletto. At key times in the fire Mr. Giacoletto made a point of attending community meetings, pointing out what was happening, how crews were responding, how resources were being used and answering questions and addressing concerns.
Over the fire’s eight weeks, the incident management team’s community relations were outstanding. It helps and it matters if, along with other team members and local officials, the top person commanding crews at a major incident affecting an entire region takes the time to meet with local residents.
The same goes for Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and their teams.
The fire and its response will be discussed in the weeks and months ahead, along with how to deal with and possibly mitigate future incidents.
The Decker Fire could have been more serious, as is being seen with fires currently raging in California. A “Thank you!” to the pros who came here to fight the fire for the job they did to keep it from doing even more damage than it ultimately did, to local fire departments for their assistance and to all those who contributed in other ways.
‘Yes’ on CMC issue
In Tuesday’s election, The Mail recommends a “yes” vote to include Salida School District R-32-J in the Colorado Mountain College tax district.
Taxes to be paid on residential property come to about $28 and for commercial property about $116 per $100,000 of market value.
We see this as an investment in the future that will allow residents an opportunity to further their education locally, whether this means getting a degree, credits toward degrees at other institutions or valuable skills in a number of trades.
How students are learning is changing. Classes and programs are available online. But having a program available in the community makes it much easier for students to enroll and continue their educations.
Monarch starts 80th
Monarch Mountain begins its 80th year with its earliest opening in 50 years. Early-season snow and cold have combined to make the opening possible.
— MJB