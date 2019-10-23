Dear Editor:
I am writing in appreciation of Captain Zipline for supporting the Calliope theater group.
Calliope focuses on teaching children in the community about music, acting and dance.
In September, Captain Zipline offered an awesome fundraiser at their Canyon Aerial Course. While the kids had a team-building adventure on the ropes course, Captain Zipline supported Calliope by donating a portion of the cost back to Calliope.
Monty was easy to work with, and the kids had a wonderful time. Thank you, Captain Zipline, for supporting local nonprofit organizations. We will definitely be back to try the zipline course next time.
Tracy McConathy,
Poncha Springs