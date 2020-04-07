Officials: Choose words with care
At the Friday town hall meeting, County Commissioner Greg Felt noted one of the challenges officials are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic is providing consistent messaging through the county and municipalities.
He commended Chaffee County Public Health for helping create and promote consistent messaging that the county “is not open for business,” tourists or recreation.
A number of essential businesses are in fact open for business, and struggling to keep their crews together, meeting payroll and paying bills.
These include Walmart, LaGrees and Safeway on the one hand to independent pharmacies, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanic shops, auto parts stores, hardware stores, convenience stores-fuel stops, restaurants providing take-out and delivery, local radio stations, this newspaper and literally dozens of others all providing essential business services to the community.
Yes, Chaffee County is closed to tourists and general recreation. As Mr. Felt said, we do not want visitors coming to the county to recreate, potentially bringing with them the virus, unnecessarily exposing area residents in the process.
In addition, we understand and are thankful for the efforts of local officials, and we understand the stress they are under, charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of area citizens in their jurisdictions.
But at the same time it’s critical that local businesses stay open to continue to provide essential services to this community from food to fuel to hardware to vital and critical information.
Informing the public about these businesses and the services they provide should be a part of the information officials communicate to the public right along with the warnings, advisories and directives going out on almost a daily basis.
Officials generally choose their words carefully when it comes to informing the public of the latest health issues. Officials need to be equally mindful and careful with terms having impact on dozens of essential local businesses willingly operating under severe restrictions intent on serving the public.
Face mask covers
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to start wearing cloth face masks when out in public.
In her briefing Monday, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, added to the governor’s comments, pointing out the difference between surgical masks such as the N-95 and cloth masks/bandanas recommended to the public.
N-95 masks should not be purchased or used by the general public. They are in short supply and should be reserved for use by health care professionals.
Cloth masks and bandanas are now recommended to the public to go along with maintaining critical distance to limit the spread of droplets potentially carrying the coronavirus.
Some 25 percent of those infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, that is they have mild symptoms and-or do not show any symptoms of infection. Wearing face masks will help reduce the virus’ spread from these potential sources.
Cloth masks will not protect individuals from exposure to droplets coming from sneezes and coughs of those nearby. What they will do is limit the travel distance of droplets of coughs and sneezes by largely containing them to the cloth mask.
Gov. Polis said, “We are asking Coloradans to do this voluntarily ... to help their neighbors. As a community we must work together to protect our most vulnerable community members, sustain our health care system for the months ahead and slow the spread of COVID-19. It is good for all of us.”
— MJB