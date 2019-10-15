Dear Editor:
In response to Melanie Cymansky’s letter of Oct. 8, allow me to clarify four issues she raises.
1. “There are so many online, cost-effective options for college.”
Online courses may be cheaper than face-to-face offerings, but I know from 25 years of college teaching, both online and face to face, they are not cost effective. Students who successfully complete fully online college courses are the exception, not the rule. Online courses are only cheaper if completed and credits earned.
2. “There’s no guarantee taxes collected in Salida will stay in Salida. … Who decides (to which CMC campus our tax money will go)? The entrenched board of CMC, none of whom are from Salida.”
The CMC Board of Trustees has pledged that all funds collected in our district will remain here for at least five years. Our school district is currently ineligible for representation on the CMC Board of Trustees because we are not part of their tax district. We may elect members to the board once we join.
3. “There’s no ‘sunset’ to this tax increase. If approved, it will be with us forever.”
True, there is no “sunset” to an increase in the residential property mill levy of 0.003977. Education costs money. Since the 19th century, taxpayers have funded American public schools. By offering free, dual-credit courses within our high school, CMC is a type of public school. CMC currently offers our high school students free college courses, and once we join the tax district, affordable college education in our community ($3,000/year for tuition, fees and books for full-time students).
In contrast, note tuition-alone amounts for in-state students at these state universities: Mesa State ($9,200), Western State ($10,000) and CU Boulder ($12,500).
If we invest in CMC, CMC will invest in us. The college anticipates contributing $211,890 from its general fund to support operations in Salida within the next four years. CMC tailors its offerings to the needs of the community, particularly workforce training. See Bob Morasko’s letter of Oct. 9, “HRRMC would benefit from CMC.”
4. “Why wasn’t our school board open, honest and transparent about the tax increase?”
Regrettably, the ballot language does obscure the tax increase required of us to join the CMC district. That language was employed to avoid confusion among those voters who will not realize property tax increases. We local taxpayers have to bear some of the burden of providing further opportunities for public education in our community.
Nineteenth-century opponents of free public education argued that only those who received the education should pay for it. They failed to recognize that the entire community, education opponents included, benefited from an enhanced workforce, increased literacy and greater opportunities for all.
Margaret Dean
for Friends of Salida Schools,
Maysville