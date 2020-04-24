Dear Editor:
I’m mad. I’m scared. Above all, I’m worried.
We all have been practicing social distancing, thanking our peers, thanking our service members and thanking our community. Who have we been forgetting?
Essential workers.
No, not the grocery store workers or gas station workers. Not the doctors, nurses, police officers or EMTs.
Our prison workers.
While everyone is at home practicing social distancing, our prison workers are going to work every day. A place where even a common cold can be spread like wildfire, a place where my parents have to work.
I keep hearing all the appreciation of all the businesses and hard workers of Salida, rightly so. But, where is the thank you for people risking their lives every day, not just because of the virus, but to keep everyone protected from those behind bars?
I’m mad that the appreciation for them isn’t there. I’m scared that their lack of social distancing will cost them their lives or health. I’m worried it might cost me mine.
We often forget their hard work and high-risk jobs are just as important to remember and to appreciate.
To all those working at Buena Vista Correctional Facility and all other facilities, I appreciate you and I thank you for working when you’re worried. The Salida community thanks you.
Jillian Mann,
Salida