Dear Editor:
Why are Chaffee County and our sheriff not enforcing our laws? I live in downtown Salida near the bike path and every day see multiple non-Chaffee property owners out and about in our town with out-of-state or not-local plates, no masks and not social distancing and checking into non-allowed short-term rentals.
We have so far survived well by our own morals and respect for our laws, but with the onslaught of warm weather and illegal visitors we will not stay safe if our elected commissioners and police refuse to do their jobs.
Len Hoffius,
Salida