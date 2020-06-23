Dear Editor:
Recently an article published in The Mountain Mail discussed approval of new fees regarding short-term rental registrations in the county. I’m sure some hemmed and hawed about raising the fees to $500 as the sure creep of bureaucracy, but what stood out to me was the note that, according to hired consultants, only 51 of 271 listed short-term rentals were registered.
Let that sink in: Less than 20 percent of the short-term rentals found advertised had been officially registered.
Put aside the fact that 20 percent participation rate is abysmal. Put aside the fact that means the county was out some $10,000 in just registration fees. What that number means to me is that we have a growing problem.
That’s over 200 rental units that are being taken off the rental market. That’s over 200 owners who probably don’t collect sales and lodging taxes (unless it’s forced on their behalf by the listing services). That’s 200 landlords who think their house is a business yet refuse to pay the proper fees and taxes.
So the selfish owners who can’t be bothered to register their rentals are effectively taking housing inventory off the market, diverting tax money rightfully owed to the county/city and laughing all the way to the bank. What am I missing here? How are people not upset? How is that acceptable?
We need to get real about regulating the short-term rental market. This is a category that didn’t hardly exist five-10 years ago, and it’s waving its middle finger at us because our laws have not kept up with the pace of technology.
Your house is not a business. It’s not zoned that way, it’s not taxed that way, it’s not built that way.
We need sensible rules that are enforced. For instance: rules that limit days a year that units can be rented. Rules that enforce collection and remittance of taxes. Rules that say if it’s not your primary residence and you want to rent it frequently, you need to pay commercial property taxes as you are effectively running a home as a business. And rules that apply this to rentals in commercial zoning, which is currently a huge loophole.
We shouldn’t be subsidizing the mortgages of out-of-towners and speculators.
Nothing will soon be done about this because there are too many entrenched interests from Realtors who use short-term rentals as a way to coax buyers into justifying their second homes to elected and appointed officials who themselves develop, own or rent properties.
But nonetheless this is a huge problem in a small town and it’s only going to get worse.
The next time you see that tiny rental listed for $1,800/month or the downtown apartment priced at a ridiculous sum – you have the short-term rental market to thank for that. Because you’re not competing with another local for that unit, you’re competing with a tourist who will pay $200 a night.
Philip Sterling,
Salida