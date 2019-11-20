Dear Editor:
I read your editorial about keeping our dog parks clean. And because of the potential for dog poo, we cannot allow them in our parks. Yet virtually every other town allows dogs, typically on leash, to enjoy their parks. How do they do it?
Well for one, it really helps to have doggy poo bags and garbage cans available. If you are a guest, or just out for a dog walk and you come to a park, maybe your dog is on leash and just on the side of the park. He takes a poo and you don’t have a bag available and there are none to be found. Guess what happens.
I think your concerns and worries about someone occasionally stepping in dog poo are almost irrelevant. Are we really going to design our town to live in fear that a wealthy and potential donor might not give money? Almost everyone has stepped in dog poo at some point in their lives and have all lived through it.
We do have a Parks and Recreation Department. This is not an uncommon practice as part of their maintenance. All our parks could be kept clean by a couple of hours of weekly maintenance. We could also create a volunteer component to the Parks Department.
Point is, there are many options. I like your idea of a dog-specific grassy park and improvements to the current dog park. Or allow dogs only in specific parts of parks and not during events.
I can tell you though, many towns allow dogs at their farmers markets, and more and more towns and large cities are allowing dogs at restaurants. I don’t think we should be shortsighted on this issue and keep our heads in the sand. We need positive change and thought as we continue to move forward in making this the best town possible.
Chris B. Miller,
Salida