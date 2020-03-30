Dear Editor:
I have listened to both sides of the proposal to build affordable housing at the intersection of East Crestone Avenue and Third Street, and I understand the issues involved.
Disregarding costs to the city, the effect of the project on property values and the traffic problems that it will create, I oppose the concept on the grounds that this parcel of land is not an appropriate site for multiple housing of any kind, affordable or otherwise, because it requires the city of Salida to vacate a busy street that connects residents on the Mesa with downtown Salida, and that also entails constructing multiple residences on a steep hill that would leave owners with little or no backyard and would impact the residents’ property on Crestone Avenue.
I cannot think of a positive outcome for the housing project, if it were approved. There must be other sites within the city that present fewer problems.
Wallace K. Ewing,
Salida