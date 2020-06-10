A lot of things have happened since the last column: Kristi and I celebrated our 39th anniversary, the Capitol got trashed (multiple times), curfews became normal, and a little legislation got passed. Who would have thought COVID-19 would be bumped off the front page in the span of a few short days?
Since the demonstrations, legislators have had to walk into a Capitol building covered by graffiti, windows boarded up and with heightened security to conduct the state’s business. Several well-intentioned folks have been attempting to remove the graffiti, but to little avail. Spray paint on granite does not come off easily.
I did a 360-degree video of the obscenities, vulgarities and destruction on and around the Capitol. While videoing, I encountered a TV news team and asked them why they did not show the people of Colorado what had actually been done to their Capitol.
“The FCC will not allow us to air this kind of stuff,” was their reply. My response was, “The FCC allows obscenity, vulgarity, nudity and violence in movies and shows all over the airwaves – why won’t they allow the truth to be shown?”
The two main items of business during this abbreviated “re-session” have been the state budget and the School Finance Bill. We finally finished debating the budget (known as the Long Bill because of its length of 695 pages) last Tuesday evening. There were 70 amendments submitted – most by Republicans attempting to protect the Senior Homestead Exemption.
Democrats continue to claim the senior exemption is still in the Long Bill. Technically, that is true – it is a footnote that essentially says the exemption will be funded if we miraculously find $163 million lying around after we have already cut $3.3 billion. Bottom line? The Senior Homestead Exemption is approaching flat line, but we are still applying pressure hoping for a CPR miracle.
The second big challenge of the week was the School Finance Bill. The bill (HB 20-1418) was heard in the House Education Committee Saturday afternoon. Traditionally, the bill is carried by the House Education Committee Chair (Rep. McLachlan, D-Durango) and the House Education minority ranking member (Rep. Wilson, R-Salida).
Interestingly enough, the Speaker (Rep. Becker, D-Boulder) stepped in and took over sponsorship of the bill. After reviewing the bill and the conflicting legal opinions on mill levy adjustments, I decided not to co-sponsor the bill. There are no House or Senate Republican sponsors.
K-12 funding makes up about 34 percent of the General Fund budget. This year’s bill is 40 pages long. In my eight years, I have never seen a School Finance Bill even come close to that length.
Tucked away within the 40 pages is a section increasing mill levies, then giving a tax credit equal to the increase – thus, no increase in taxes. However, the Legislature is allowed to withdraw the tax credits at a future date.
The result? Taxes could be increased without a vote of the people – a constitutional violation of our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). I believe in the right of the people to vote on any tax increase.
As of this writing, in terms of funding K-12 education, the good news is bad and the bad news is worse. Total program funding faces an 8 percent reduction, the state share is set to be reduced by 13 percent, the statewide average per pupil revenue (PPR) reduction calculates to $423 per student.
The infamous Budget Stabilization Factor (previously known as the Negative Factor) is set to balloon from $572 million to $1.18 billion. (The BS Factor is the amount of additional dollars school districts would have received through the School Finance Formula if the state had the money – which it does not.)
On a final note, the promise made to the House by the majority leadership has not been honored. We were told that all bills with a fiscal note and/or not of a critical nature would be postponed indefinitely. The phrase used to describe any bills to be moved forward was “Fast, Free and Friendly.” As the “re-session” progressed, more and more agenda bills of the majority magically appeared. The only weapon at the disposal of the minority was to slow the process down through filibustering.
After painful hours of sitting and listening to a long line of Republicans espousing such topics as “Concerning the Continuation of the Licensing of Egg Dealers,” the stalemate was broken. Late Friday evening, the majority conceded to backing off on some of their agenda bill points, and the minority sat down and allowed the calendar to proceed. The majority has the votes – the minority only has its voice.
Hopefully, we will get the budget balanced, the School Finance Bill passed and go home for the summer. This session has gone on far too long. It has been historical, just not that enjoyable.
As always, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.