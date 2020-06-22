Dear Editor:
City council approved the motion for city staff to begin the application process for East Crestone vacation on Oct. 15. The section of land proposed to be vacated in this motion is different from the East Crestone vacation application proposed section of land submitted by city of Salida/Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT).
The difference between the land section in what was approved with council motion and what is part of the vacation application is a piece of land that abuts a private property owner. The action by the city of Salida to begin vacation of land that was not approved in the Oct. 15 motion and to change the section of land in the vacation application to benefit CHT is unethical and shows blatant bias toward CHT.
Had the city kept with the approved-by-motion land vacation section, the city would have to quitclaim deed the land to the abutting property owner. Since the city is both the applicant and approver of this application, it is the plaintiff and judge at the same time, and just talking about the application in city offices/staff meetings without the defendants (concerned citizens) being present is also unethical.
Sec. 16-6-130. – Vacation of recorded plat, right-of-way or easement.
(2) Quitclaim Deed. Whenever the city approves an application vacating a public right-of-way, the city shall provide abutting landowners with a quitclaim deed for the vacated lands. Each abutting landowner shall be deeded that portion of the vacated right-of-way to which the owner’s land is nearest in proximity.
According Colorado Constitution Article XXIX Ethics in Government Section 1c, local government officials or employees shall avoid conduct that is in violation of their public trust or that creates a justifiable impression among members of the public that such trust is being violated.
Colorado Constitution Article XXIX – Ethics in Government
Section 1. Purposes and findings.
(1) The people of the state of Colorado hereby find and declare that:
(a) The conduct of public officers, members of the general assembly, local government officials and government employees must hold the respect and confidence of the people;
(b) They shall carry out their duties for the benefit of the people of the state;
(c) They shall, therefore, avoid conduct that is in violation of their public trust or that creates a justifiable impression among members of the public that such trust is being violated.
It is the duty of all public servants to ensure that the public’s money is spent as efficiently as possible and that programs are provided effectively, without discrimination or prejudice, with transparency and without waste of money or resources.
Although CHT and the city have made East Crestone about affordable housing to feed on the goodwill of citizens, East Crestone vacation opposition is not about to have or to not have affordable housing. It is about public safety, fiscal responsibility and ethics.
To voice your concerns, attend the June 22 Planning Commission hearing at 6 p.m. or send all comments to bill.almquist@cityofsalida.com.
David Martin,
Salida