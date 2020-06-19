Dear Editor:
Hey Salida residents, want to get outside and play tennis at the middle school courts? It will now cost you $60 per hour.
That’s right. The Salida School District owns these four courts and recently made an agreement with Parks and Recreation to rent them out.
You must call to reserve a time so someone can come over and unlock the courts then lock them back up after you’ve paid your (taxed) money. Students under 18 can supposedly play for free, but what about any adult who would play with them?
The Salida Tennis Club had an agreement with the school district for over 20 years. In exchange for usage, the club did maintenance, had nets and windscreens repaired and obtained grants to resurface. STC even paid to provide a portable toilet for the summer and fall.
We offered to pay Salida School District $2,000 for use of the courts two mornings per week this summer, but they flatly turned us down. (Now how much income will they get?)
It’s true, Centennial Park has two courts. They are shared by many pickleball players, tennis players and people taking lessons. On the cooler, less windy mornings, there’s rarely an open court.
I find it sad and frustrating to see the wonderful middle school courts sit locked and unused when there’s very little cost to maintain them. The Salida School District has taken a hard stance and does not appear to care about community well-being, especially at this difficult time, or about reasonable arrangements.
It’s very disappointing to me and a loss for our town.
Jane Provorse, co-president,
Salida Tennis Club