Dear Editor:
I am outraged and appalled that my primary vote for a dropped-out presidential candidate just went straight into the trash.
I mean, in order to know what’s on a ballot, you have to open the envelope and look inside.
“Counting” is then done by a machine. Not counting all of the ballots cast for Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, etc. is just slipshod disenfranchisement.
Our favorite candidate should be able to direct their delegates as they choose.
Or, given all of the early voting that goes on in Colorado, the legislature should have had the foresight to have “ranked choice” ballots. This is a total sham and a betrayal of voter trust.
Avery Champion
Salida