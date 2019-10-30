Dear Editor:
When I moved to Salida in 1990 and then taught for Colorado Mountain College, I was surprised that we had such a small program here compared to Summit County where I had lived before.
I was told we had not voted to join the district at some time in the past; therefore our offerings were much more limited.
My CMC students were the hardest working, greatest bunch of people I ever met, working full time, parenting and then taking classes at night to improve their job prospects.
I am so glad we finally have an opportunity to join the district and have more on offer for our community members, whether high school students, college students trying to not go into crushing debt the first couple of years and the returning adult students working to secure a better future for themselves and their families.
Let’s try to take the long view on how this is a great opportunity to improve our community and be willing to pay the reasonable tax increases this will cost.
Karen Karnuta,
Salida