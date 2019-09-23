Dear Editor:
I’d like to express my appreciation to the folks at Salida Heritage Days for the “From the Past ...” ads featured in recent issues of The Mountain Mail.
These stories from Salida’s past are thoroughly enjoyable and bring our town’s history alive with people and incidents that were previously unknown to me.
For me, these kinds of stories give a town its character, and it’s fun to be enlightened as to just how colorful our past has been. A hundred years from now, I wonder which of us will be featured in future Heritage Days stories.
Mike Orrill,
Salida