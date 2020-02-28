CPW continues river trout stocking efforts
Colorado Parks and Wildlife – with an assist from Trout Unlimited volunteers – continues its efforts to restore rainbow trout populations in the Arkansas River and other state waters.
On the Arkansas, that effort has been going on for some 25 years, ever since whirling disease devastated the rainbow fishery in the 1990s.
CPW officers found that Hofer rainbow, a German strain, were 100 times more resistant to the disease than other rainbow. The problem was that Hofer-strain rainbows showed no flight response, which made them, well, fish food for other more aggressive fish.
As a result, researchers began crossing Hofers with wild strains that had been stocked successfully in rivers around the state. One variety stocked in the east portal of the Gunnison River was found to have resistance to whirling disease as well as the requisite natural tendency to flee from predators, namely, other trout.
This year CPW officers used the Gunnison rainbow strain to produce some 22,000 3-inch fish that will be used for stocking.
But before the fingerlings are dumped into the Arkansas and other streams, their adipose fins – the fin between dorsal and tail on the backs of trout – are clipped so that they can be readily identified to monitor their progress and health.
Enter TU volunteers. About a dozen Collegiate Peaks Chapter members this week helped trim fins, one by one. Aquatic biologist Mike Atwood said the Gunnison River fingerling stocking effort would not be possible without volunteers’ contributions.
In late March, the fish will be stocked in the Arkansas, a portion of the some 75,000 of Gunnison rainbows planted over the past few years.
Most interesting, some of those Gunnison rainbows stocked four years ago have grown to 17 inches with many just an inch or two smaller.
“These fish are doing well,” Mr. Atwood said, growing better in the Arkansas than hatchery fish. Plus, the brood stock trout are wild, more accustomed to a natural river.
As just about any angler will tell you, catching a 16-17-inch trout in the river is a thrill.
The next question for CPW officers is whether the Gunnison rainbow strain, stocked four years ago, will start reproducing naturally in the Arkansas. This could become evident if small rainbows are found in the river without clipped adipose fins.
The work being done to improve the Arkansas fishery is critical for the trout and an important element for the valley economy.
Improvements to the fishery and the river’s overall health began in the 1980s when treatment plants were installed in the Arkansas headwaters above Leadville to clean up heavy metals washed into the river from winter snow runoff passing over and through abandoned mines.
Today, with 102 miles of Gold Medal water – nearly a third of Colorado’s 332 miles, the most of any river in Colorado – the Arkansas from just south of Leadville to Parkdale attracts anglers from across the country, and world for that matter.
Along two U.S. highways, the river has numerous points that are easily accessed on federal, state and partnership lands, which helps make the Arkansas such an attraction to anglers.
The work being done by CPW will help ensure the Arkansas remains a key component to recreation and the valley economy for years to come.
Learning opportunity
Chaffee County is hosting a free Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the county fairgrounds in Poncha Springs. It’s an opportunity to learn about how to be prepared for fires and other emergencies. Plan to attend.
— MJB