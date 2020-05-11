Dear Editor:
Thank you so much for all that The Mountain Mail is doing to keep us informed and connected during this difficult time. We are very excited to see how many local businesses are reopening, and we are confident that our wonderful community will support those businesses.
I did, however, feel the need to note that there are local businesses that were deemed critical or essential by the state orders and have been operating safely throughout this pandemic and which are not listed on the “Open Phase I Businesses” list in the paper.
I feel very lucky that we’ve been able to continue operations on a limited basis, and I imagine other essential businesses agree, but it is a little disheartening to see a list of open businesses (even with a disclaimer about essential businesses) that doesn’t list my own local small business.
I know how lucky I am, but we also worked hard to verify, on the same day as the Colorado business closure, that Central Colorado Title & Escrow is an essential business, and then immediately implemented protocols for safe refinance and real estate closings, which meet or exceed all city, county and state safety requirements.
We worked tirelessly to make sure that our state and county would accept remote notarization, electronic signatures in many circumstances, and e-recordings of those instruments, while offering many alternatives to our customers in order to minimize any need to for social interaction.
It is disappointing now to see an insert in our local paper where we are excluded from the open business listing. If the paper plans to run an “open business” list, we hope that essential businesses that have continued to operate safely will be included. We are not seeking to run an editorial, but rather are hoping that essential businesses, including our own, will be listed on the open business listing run in the paper.
Our competitors are listed, regardless of their efforts to continue business in alternative safe ways during the pandemic, and we would like to be shown as a continually open business as well. Thank you.
Gwendolyn Allen,
Salida