Dear Editor:
The Salida Winter Shelter continues to operate during these cold winter months, and the winter shelter committee of the Chaffee County Homeless Coalition offers this update to the community on shelter operations.
The shelter, which opened in November, generally houses between three and 10 men each night and 12-13 women and children. The men are housed at The Lighthouse (348 G St.), and women and children are housed in a local motel that provides a discounted rate.
Thus far we have raised about $32,000, with expenditures of about $19,000. We currently spend about $3,000 per month to compensate the night managers at the men’s shelter and about $5,000 per month for the motel rooms for women and children.
It is difficult to adequately express the gratitude of the coalition to our community for your ongoing financial support of this essential service to those experiencing homelessness. One of the goals of the shelter was to save lives during the coldest nights of the year, and we are certain this has happened, and it’s the generosity of our community that has made this happen.
The shelter hopes to stay open into April, so we continue to seek funding. Those who would like to contribute can do so by making checks payable to Caring and Sharing, designated “Winter Shelter,” and mailing to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., Salida, CO 81201, or by using our Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/salida-colorado-overnight-winter-shelter.
Once again, many thanks to our generous and compassionate village that makes this shelter possible.
Mike Orrill, on behalf of the Winter Shelter Committee of the Chaffee County Homeless Coalition