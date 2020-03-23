Dear Editor:
The city of Salida and Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) are moving forward with their development plans of donating land to CHT (intersection of Third Street and East Crestone Avenue), vacating a section of East Crestone Avenue. The plan includes:
• Donating the land (section of East Crestone, section of M Street, and the two triangles of land) to CHT.
• Removing a section of the existing avenue (East Crestone Avenue, recently paved with new asphalt and street gutters – wasted taxpayer money).
•Creating one-way traffic flow on East Crestone and M Street (this will be Salida’s only one-way street), which will end two-way access to homes on East Crestone Avenue and the Mesa.
• Reworking a section of West Third Street.
• Reworking M Street.
• Reworking East Crestone with a cul-de-sac (which will become a parking lot for the six proposed affordable/low-income units) on the newly vacated section of land that the city of Salida plans to donate to CHT.
CHT will also get reduced water tap fees, as per Salida’s Planning Commission (Bill Almquist). Estimate of what is being donated by the city of Salida to CHT for affordable homes at the East Crestone Avenue development site:
1. The land: $350,000.
2. Street rework: $150,000.
3. Reduced new water tap fees (normally $17,000 per tap) for six units: $51,000.
4. Moving of power lines: $25,000.
5. The survey/platting of the land: $3,000.
6. Time and labor of city of Salida Planning Commission, Public Works and street departments, bidding of the street rework, meetings, etc.: $30,000.
7. Rezoning: $10,000.
8. Sidewalks: $20,000.
9. Property/building inspections: $5,000.
Estimate of donation/giveaway: $644,000.
Wow! This project is labeled as “affordable housing.” Affordable for whom? It’s affordable for the six lucky families (chosen by CHT) that will get to live there and receive assistance if they can’t make their house note. It becomes “affordable housing” because of the six-figure dollar donations.
I challenge City Treasurer Merrell Bergin to run the numbers and publish what the estimated dollar amounts are of this project and the current expenditures to current date.
We as citizens of Salida need to voice our concerns, attend the city of Salida planning and council meetings and express opposition to the giveaway of taxpayer assets. CHT’s application is on the city of Salida’s Planning Commission meeting agenda scheduled for April 27.
CHT should withdraw their application to vacate and rezone East Crestone and West Third Street for “affordable housing.” The inclusionary ordinance provides for affordable housing in new developments and subdivisions.
And as a safety issue: West Third street is already a busy road. Don’t introduce 50 trips per day by the estimated 20 residents, six units and additional 12 cars onto this road.
The city of Salida council members’ phone numbers and email addresses are on the city website (cityofsalida.com/city-government/elected-officials/).
David Martin,
Salida