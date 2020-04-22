Dear Editor:
In a recent editorial letter Cheryl Brown-Kovacic claimed that certain letter writers to The Mountain Mail, with whom she disagrees, “want to keep Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) from building in our community.”
This is a classic example of the straw man argument – a despicable debating tactic – which involves misrepresenting an opponent’s position in order to discredit and make it easier to attack them.
The authors of the letters so disagreeable to Ms. Brown-Kovacic have stated in painstaking detail what a poor choice the intersection at Third Street, East Crestone Avenue and M Street would make for a housing development.
The steep incline, traffic issues and utility lines of that location were mentioned by a recent letter writer who asked if the Salida City Council will tell its citizens what the necessary land alteration, street abandonment and utility line relocation will cost, in addition to a needed traffic study of the intersection.
I would urge the gentle reader to get in their car, take a much needed walk or hop on their bike (while social distancing) and view this location for themselves.
Surely Ms. Brown-Kovacic must know of the problems related to that proposed site since she was a member of the Salida Planning Commission in 2011 when council voted it down.
It’s hard to understand why CHT and the city seem to be fixated on this 0.17-acre of city land as a building site for four to five affordable housing units. This becomes even more confounding when one considers that the city has at least five other potential development sites which are much more suitable to CHT’s needs.
Of them all, the 0.37-acre Koenig Greenway, currently of minimal use and on a cul-de-sac, seems ideal as a residential development site. Located at K Street and Angel View Circle, it is near the Striker and Monarch Spur trails on level ground and within easy access to utility lines.
And if some residents there are averse to the idea, CHT’s willingness to include them in their planning and selections of architectural styles should help smooth the way.
If, however, that location turns out be unsuitable, there are four other city-owned pieces of land CHT might like. Three are located by the golf course and range from 2.75 to 4.25 acres and one on Bridge Street is 18 acres, located near downtown and the river.
The city has options in its desire to give land to CHT to promote affordable housing. They do not have to force the site at the Third Street intersection upon a neighborhood that so bitterly opposes it, especially since it was voted down once before.
Sometimes it’s a good thing when government listens to the people. Surely that’s part of the Salida values Ms. Brown-Kovacic cares so much about.
Monika Griesenbeck,
Salida