President acquitted
This week, the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
With one exception, the two votes strictly followed party lines. The vote on abuse of power was 52-48 and obstruction of Congress 53-47. Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) broke GOP ranks to vote with Democrats on the abuse question.
The votes come as no surprise. Acquittal was all but a certainty in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Some GOP senators said President Trump did nothing wrong in his call last summer with Ukraine’s president. Others said that while the president was wrong to ask the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, putting a temporary hold on $400 million in military assistance, the actions did not rise to an impeachable offense.
We agree with the latter. The president should not have asked for the “favor,” but the fact that he did ask is not sufficient grounds for impeachment.
The result of the impeachment probe and this week’s votes is an already divided nation is split even wider. Just one indicator of that chasm, and the vitriol present, was when President Trump refused to shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand at the president’s State of the Union address and the House speaker tore up the speech as the president concluded his statement.
This week’s Senate’s verdict comes as the nation enters the election process to select a president with the (botched) Iowa caucus to be followed by primaries in New Hampshire Feb. 11 and then Super Tuesday, which includes Colorado and 14 other states, March 2.
At this point the Democratic nomination is up for grabs between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Vice President Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is still in the race, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and investor Tom Steyer are considered potentially strong nomination candidates.
President Trump is all but assured his party’s nomination, barring the unexpected, which, considering this president, in some ways can be expected.
The irony of the months-long impeachment process is that, according to a recent Gallup poll, the president has his highest approval rating, at 49 percent, since taking office in January 2017.
Between now and Nov. 3, anything can happen.
An economic drag?
Current employment rates – national, state and local – remain high, or make that unusually high.
Nationwide, unemployment stands at 3.5 percent while Colorado unemployment and county rates are down to 2.5 and 2.1 percent.
The state’s rate is the lowest since this particular statistical information was first gathered. The county total is undoubtedly also at a record low.
Full employment is considered to be when unemployment drops to 5 percent.
According to Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment, in November Chaffee County had a labor force of 9,585. Of these 9,379 were employed with just 206 looking for work.
So how tight is the region’s labor market? One barometer is The Mail’s Help Wanted classified ad section, which currently is running at nearly two pages daily with some 35 listings. Many of these liners advertise for multiple positions.
Yet another indicator of the local labor shortage is advertising in Salida for nearby towns, including Saguache, Buena Vista, Fairplay and Leadville.
Judging from above noted rates and sales tax revenues, the economies of the state and region are doing well. Interestingly, they would be performing even better with moderately higher unemployment rates, fewer job openings and more people working.
– MJB