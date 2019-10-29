Dear Editor:
Of the numerous letters involving the Salida School District joining the Colorado Mountain College taxing district (ballot question 5A), not one has mentioned the problems caused by the fact that our students currently attend school only four days a week.
Eliminating one school day from the traditional five-day week some years ago must have been done in the interest of the school district’s budget. No one seemed to know what the long-term effect on students would be. To date, studies on the subject are inconclusive.
A 2011 report by the Colorado Department of Education found no significant difference in reading or math scores between four-day and five-day schools, and a 2015 study of Colorado schools by the Journal of Education and Finance Policy found that four-day weeks have a positive impact on student achievement.
Yet a 2019 report from Oregon State University found that four-day weeks have “detrimental effects on the achievement of Oregon students.” The study found both boys’ and girls’ math and reading scores dropped on standardized tests, especially for students from poor families.
A 2016 Cal Poly State University study of 47 rural Colorado counties found that juvenile crime increased after schools switched to a four-day week.
Did you know there are homeless children enrolled in our schools, that there are children whose parent(s) have severe substance abuse problems, resulting in a chaotic environment for the child? For these kids, school is a safe harbor and a warm meal and a nurturing environment for learning. Was any thought given to the most unprotected among us when Fridays were removed from the school calendar?
Many educators are concerned that some students – perhaps those less likely to get help with schoolwork or reading time at home – will fall behind with decreased exposure to education. Schools should have known the impact on students’ academics and health before making the move to four-day school weeks.
As a taxpayer in this school district and supporter of public education, it seems to me that the school board and this community should first and foremost see to it that all our kids, grades one through 12, receive the best education we can provide.
Ballot issue 5A, CMC annexation, is receiving all of our school district’s attention. In the meantime, the most vulnerable among us continue to fall further behind. This is complicated by the presence of drugs in our schools. Can we please address the crises that face us before we start focusing on luxuries like CMC annexation?
Before we dig into our pockets to come up with the 3.997 mill levy for CMC bicycle maintenance classes and Memoir Writing 101 for the comfortably retired, let’s return to the five-day school week and increase salaries to attract the kind of teachers who want face time with their students instead of three-day weekends.
Until then I’m voting no on 5A.
Monika Griesenbeck,
Salida