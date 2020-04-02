Dear Editor:
This is a very tough, troubling and dark time we are living in. With little to no chance of social interaction, at least not safely, it can be very trying on many if not all of us.
Even for those with families, those who are able to work from home or have jobs they can still go to and are pretty much able to carry on life somewhat normally, this is a tough time. So my request to all of you is to be as kind as you can to others around you. Say hello. Give a wave. Be kind, at a distance, of course.
If you are out walking, riding or trying to be outdoors and enjoying to some extent this beautiful place we live in, try to remember that others you see may be having a hard time, maybe harder than you. Maybe they don’t have family or a job or others to talk to. Any kindness you share with them may be the only words they hear that day. It may be the only kind act they have received in some time.
We have to be there for each other in whatever way we can. We will make it through this difficult time, and it will be made easier and more tolerable if we care for each other.
Thanks, Salida and Chaffee County. I look forward to being able to stop and say more than hello in passing, but for now that is enough.
Chris B. Miller,
Salida