Dear Editor:
My less-than-500-word response to Linda Taylor’s letter “Ain’t got time for this”:
I believe this dualist attitude is one of the reasons our world is in the mess it is.
“My political party is the only one which makes sense.”
(As an aside, Obama had beautiful, legalistic rhetoric but had many deficiencies as well. He was not a patriot and did not love or understand the suffering our military families endure. If the Benghazi victims had been an Obama or Clinton, you can bet the outcome would have been totally different. Of course they would have received the help for which they were begging. This incident alone makes my heart ache and blood boil.)
“My religion is the only true one.”
When you realize all religions have the same basic principles – kindness, no murder, stealing, adultery, etc. – it makes me shake my head about why we argue over the few differences we have.
I view these as tribalistic attitudes. How in the world can we expect there to be compromise, understanding, tolerance, peace and acceptance with this mindset?
“I ain’t got time” for this, and I don’t think other reflective citizens do either. Please save us from more of your perfect opinions.
Jo Taylor,
Salida
Editor’s note: Jo Taylor is not related to Linda Taylor.